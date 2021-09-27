KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits Market Cap of $845.52 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $845.52 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for $10.55 or 0.00024225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00126149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00043481 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

