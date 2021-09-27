Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) Insider Rakesh Sharma Purchases 94,339 Shares

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) insider Rakesh Sharma bought 94,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,990.10 ($1,959,746.67).

Shares of LON KMK traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 16.08 ($0.21). The company had a trading volume of 1,411,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,783. The company has a market capitalization of £69.44 million and a PE ratio of -10.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.45. Kromek Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

About Kromek Group

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

