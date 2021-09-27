Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) Insider Rakesh Sharma Purchases 94,339 Shares

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) insider Rakesh Sharma bought 94,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,990.10 ($1,959,746.67).
Shares of LON KMK traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 16.08 ($0.21). The company had a trading volume of 1,411,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,783. The company has a market capitalization of £69.44 million and a PE ratio of -10.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.45. Kromek Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
