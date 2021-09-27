Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 6,378 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Infosys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1,902.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $23.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

