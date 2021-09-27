Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $25,189,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $345.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.95.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

