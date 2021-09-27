Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 579.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 53.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

