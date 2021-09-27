Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $78.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

