Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Hershey by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $174.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average of $170.87. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,135. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.