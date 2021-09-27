Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 321 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

NYSE:SYK opened at $276.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.51 and its 200-day moving average is $258.77. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

