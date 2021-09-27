Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Position Decreased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for about 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 39,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.49 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.82 and a 1-year high of $162.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

