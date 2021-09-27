Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,800 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.