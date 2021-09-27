Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

