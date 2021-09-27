Korea Investment CORP Has $8.92 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $299.93 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.22.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.