Korea Investment CORP Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Lennar stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

