Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in The Allstate by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in The Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.05. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

