Korea Investment CORP Buys 8,400 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total value of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $253.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

