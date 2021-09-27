Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. AECOM accounts for 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.