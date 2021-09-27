Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 209.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 114.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,854 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.