Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

NYSE OSK opened at $105.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.