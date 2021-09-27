Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $149.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $236.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

