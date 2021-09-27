Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2,714.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,528 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after acquiring an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after buying an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.34.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

