Klaytn (KLAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002496 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $92.46 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00101957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00141793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,185.38 or 1.00156791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.37 or 0.06979408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00754583 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,681,947,414 coins and its circulating supply is 2,508,183,544 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

