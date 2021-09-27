KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.49% of KLA worth $241,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KLA by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $369.53 on Monday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $181.58 and a one year high of $374.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.79 and a 200-day moving average of $324.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

