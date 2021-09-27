Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

