Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$53.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.29. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$14.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,455,000. Insiders purchased 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420 over the last quarter.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.67.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

