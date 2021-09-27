Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Kirkland Lake Gold has raised its dividend payment by 1,691.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kirkland Lake Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.