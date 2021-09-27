Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,036,026 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $46,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 148,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 117,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.53 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

