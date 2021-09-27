Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

