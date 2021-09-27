Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$21.51. 108,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,661. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.87 and a twelve month high of C$22.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.63.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

