Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $192.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $178.38 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

