KeyCorp Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.20.

MU opened at $74.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,332 shares of company stock worth $10,717,669. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

