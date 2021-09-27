Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €115.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €82.60 ($97.18) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.89.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

