Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $48.51 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,514,000. Facebook makes up approximately 2.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,500,540 shares of company stock valued at $903,372,931. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $349.76. 196,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,495,762. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.13 and a 200-day moving average of $334.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

