Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.21. 32,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,745. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.97. The company has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

