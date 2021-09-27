Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $18.11 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 439,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,105,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,630 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.11. 1,036,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,627,527. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $362.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

