Keep Network Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $204.65 million and $25.92 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00122818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043286 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

