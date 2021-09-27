KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KC Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

PM traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $102.46. 50,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

