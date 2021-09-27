KC Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $10.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $442.47. 27,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.60.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

