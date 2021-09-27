KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,808 shares of company stock worth $40,144,228 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.62. The company had a trading volume of 81,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

