KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 47,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,019. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

