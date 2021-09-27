KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 13.7% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after acquiring an additional 678,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.71 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,535 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

