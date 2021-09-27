KC Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

NYSE:V traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.36. The stock had a trading volume of 197,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,466. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $446.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average is $229.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

