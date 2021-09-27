KC Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 581 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

PEP traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.71. 206,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,834. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average is $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

