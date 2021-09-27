KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in KBR by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

NYSE:KBR opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

