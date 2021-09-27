KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.96

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 20206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

