Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $272.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

