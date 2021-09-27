KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives $50.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

KALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,322 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 809,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,144. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $462.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

