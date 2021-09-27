Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post $420,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $710,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $5.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.96 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $71.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%.

KDMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

KDMN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 3,523,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.63. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.