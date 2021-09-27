JustInvest LLC Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of CF stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

