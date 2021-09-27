JustInvest LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.