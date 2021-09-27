JustInvest LLC Reduces Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana stock opened at $321.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $179.24 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.08.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $850,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,016,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,030,434 shares of company stock worth $344,415,874. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

